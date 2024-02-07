What is House Bill 173, and how does it affect you?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Chances are that you’ve heard about House Bill 173, but what is it?

Chances are that you’ve heard about House Bill 173, but what is it?

Action News Jax political reporter Jake Stofan is breaking it down for us.

This bill would give more money from homeowners associations (HOAs) to local governments through what would essentially be a new tax. Neither of these issues are typically popular with Republicans, the party that has the majority in Florida’s House and Senate.

So far, the bill has not been scheduled for committee hearings in the House and has no companion in the Senate. This means that there is close to a 0% chance it will move forward this year.

The bill was filed by State Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville. Typically, Democrats do not get their bills heard, especially when their bills go against what Republicans in Florida traditionally do.

If Republicans’ dislike of higher taxes is not enough to kill the bill, their dislike for raising taxes for their voters surely would.

In short, this bill is essentially dead.

It was referred to committee back in early November, which means it’s been out there and denied a hearing for three months, and there are only 30 days left in session.

