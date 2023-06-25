What you need to know about National HIV testing Day in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Take the Test & Take the Next Step” is the theme for the 28th annual National HIV Testing Day.

River Region Human Services’ Mobile Unit will arrive at Walgreens, 5108 Norwood Ave., on June 27. The staff will provide free, rapid, and confidential HIV testing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“In 2021, there were 120,502 people living with HIV in Florida. Of these, 6,764 were in Duval County. That is why we are in communities offering free HIV testing and providing education and resources to prevent further transmission,” said Melissa Daniels, director of Prevention at River Region.

Despite the advancements in HIV treatments and their effectiveness, the stigma of the virus still exists.

Residents are encouraged to join River Region staff and wear red on National HIV Testing Day.

For more than 50 years, the River Region Human Services, Inc. has been serving residents in Northeast Florida to provide integrated health services that change lives.

The staff is dedicated to the recovery, restoration and promotion of strong, healthy individuals and their loved ones. River Region is the place where hope comes alive

