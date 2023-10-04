Local

What’s behind Northeast Florida’s hazy skies this week?

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida residents saw hazy skies Monday and Tuesday due to a wildfire burning nearly 2,000 miles away.

Since Monday, the First Alert Weather Team has been tracking how the smoke from Canadian wildfires has been affecting our area.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we’ve been experiencing, and what we can expect moving forward:

  • The smoke is originating from wildfires in Eastern Canada (which will gradually subside as we get deeper into fall).
  • The smoke is primarily aloft but some of the smoke made it to the surface – in a filtered manner – on Tuesday, resulting in air quality that was “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which means most folks would not be impacted. But you could definitely see the smoke.
  • Wednesday’s smoke is far less dense and the smoke will become a non-issue by Friday into the weekend due to a shift in winds.
  • Depending on weather patterns, and how long the fires last in Canada, we could see more smoke over the next few weeks.


