What’s behind Northeast Florida’s hazy skies this week?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida residents saw hazy skies Monday and Tuesday due to a wildfire burning nearly 2,000 miles away.

Since Monday, the First Alert Weather Team has been tracking how the smoke from Canadian wildfires has been affecting our area.

#firstalertwx smoke from Canadian wildfires spreading south down the east coast into NE Fl./SE Ga. First Alert Skycam Network from Riverside - look for a colorful sunset @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/k4eXfsb11v — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) October 2, 2023

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we’ve been experiencing, and what we can expect moving forward:

The smoke is originating from wildfires in Eastern Canada (which will gradually subside as we get deeper into fall).

The smoke is primarily aloft but some of the smoke made it to the surface – in a filtered manner – on Tuesday, resulting in air quality that was “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which means most folks would not be impacted. But you could definitely see the smoke.

#firstalertwx for the 2nd day in a row smoke into NE Fl./SE Ga. from Eastern Canada wildfires. "Unhealthy for sensitive groups" for air quality. Some improvement Wed. & especially late week @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/JnmPiq5lhu — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) October 3, 2023

Wednesday’s smoke is far less dense and the smoke will become a non-issue by Friday into the weekend due to a shift in winds.

Depending on weather patterns, and how long the fires last in Canada, we could see more smoke over the next few weeks.





