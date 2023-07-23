Wheelchairs 4 kids hit their goal this year for new accessibility equipment

TAMPA, Fla. — Some prominent leaders from one Florida community saw some jail time this weekend but for a good cause.

The yearly event in Tampa is called “Wheelchairs for Kids and Bail Charity”. It has a judge with children playing the jury who help decide if the “felons” raised enough money for new equipment which meant their “bail money”.

This year, all felons had enough for their “bail”.

The organization not only helps kids with wheelchairs but any other equipment they may need help with better mobility all at no cost to the families.

People can also donate here .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Enroll your child in kindergarten with Duval County Public Schools - Registration now open!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.