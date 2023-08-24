‘Why not do it?’: How to save on Hurricane and disaster prep before it’s too late

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday marks the start of Florida’s second Emergency Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday of the year, running from August 26 to September 8 and providing savings on items like tarps, flashlights, radios, batteries, and more.

Meanwhile, as the Action News Jax First Alert Weather team continues to track increased activity in the tropics, now may be the time to get ahead of disaster, before it’s too late.

“When a hurricane gets near, these shelves won’t have near what you see on them. A lot of the times, we run out of stuff a couple of days before the hurricane,” Rodney Rodgers with Ace Hardware told Action News Jax on Thursday.

Read: Lake City Police Department responded to a suspicious fire at a church

Retailers also say it gets busy even during the sales tax holiday, so it’s suggested people shop sooner rather than later in the two-week period.

“It’s very busy. It’s packed. So again, it flies off the shelves quickly,” Rodgers added.

Read: Man shot in Cedar Park Apartments, suspect still on the loose

A full list of details on the savings and what’s eligible can be found on the Florida Department of Revenue website by clicking here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: UNF hosting Astronomy Nights with open public telescope observation

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.