Wildfire burns 20 acres near Hilliard in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Crews with the Florida Forest Service are responding to a wildfire that has burned approximately 20 acres near Bay Road, just west of Hilliard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fire started around 8 a.m. Sunday, due to a lightning strike.

FFS said it remains active, but there are no structures threatened and no road closures or evacuation orders at this time.

Florida Forest Service crews continue working to contain the fire.

