Wildfire watch in Camden County

St. Marys, Ga. — Camden County emergency officials are keeping a close eye on two separate wildfires burning this Easter Sunday.

One is burning off Horse Stamp Church Road. The other is burning at the Camden Municipal Solid Waste Landfill off GA Highway 110.

There is a smoke advisory in effect near the landfill. But county leaders say neither fire is threatening homes or roadways, and that there is no threat to public safety.

State and local emergency crews are watching the fires.

Check back here for further updates.

