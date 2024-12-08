Win Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prizes during its 10 Days of Giving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving.

According to a news release, this year’s prizes include watching fireworks from the field, ceremonial first pitch, PNC Homeplate Club seats, 2025 season parking pass, private ballpark tour, and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.

Each weekday from Dec. 9 through Dec. 20, a random winner will be selected and announced on the team’s websites and social media.

You will automatically be entered if you bought (with a deposit or paid in full) a 2025 group outing or any of the following:

Full Season Tickets

Weekender Plus Plan

Weekender Plan

Fireworks Plus Plan

Fireworks Plan

Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day

Click here for the prize schedule.

