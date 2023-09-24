Winn-Dixie welcomes Arlington community to new College Park store

ARLINGTON, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, is set to unveil its latest Winn-Dixie location, located at 999 University Blvd. N.

The grand opening of the College Park store marks SEG’s ongoing commitment to revitalizing and serving the local community, bringing an enhanced shopping experience to Arlington residents.

The new College Park store is designed to offer customers a unique, localized shopping experience, with a wide range of specialty food selections to cater to various dietary preferences. Some of the highlights of the new store include:

An expanded offering of organic, natural, and gluten-free options.

A farm-fresh produce department featuring an array of signature categories, including fresh and dried peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and a unique assortment of tropical fruits and berries.

An enhanced deli department offering convenient grab-and-go meal options, fresh sushi made daily, and a sandwich station serving hot and cold varieties made-to-order.

A full-service meat department featuring Certified Angus Beef® and prime beef, along with hand-carved meats cut to order.

Fresh bakery selections, including artisan-baked bread and take-and-bake options.

A seafood department showcasing whole fish on ice beds and a variety of fresh-caught fish, including tuna, tilapia, and swordfish.

Self-checkout lanes and a free-standing customer service counter for added convenience.

A Health & Beauty department stocked with healthy snacks, supplements, and protein-packed bars.

In celebration of the new College Park store, Winn-Dixie hosted a grand opening ceremony on September 20th, featuring a ribbon cutting and check presentations of $2,000 each to Arlington Heights Elementary School, Arlington Middle School, and Revitalize Arlington to support school and community programs.

Customers who arrived early on grand opening day were greeted with Winn-Dixie mystery gift cards valued between $5 and $500, and throughout the day, live entertainment, giveaways, cooking demonstrations, and sampling were available for all to enjoy.

The new College Park Winn-Dixie is now open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Additionally, for added convenience, Winn-Dixie now offers online shopping and delivery, with the option for curbside pickup on orders of $35 or more.

