Winner announced for the Nina Waters Quality Education for All Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Public Education Fund has announced Poppy Clements as the inaugural recipient of the Nina Waters Quality Education for All Award.

The award will be presented at JPEF’s biennial EDTalks event, which brings educational leaders to Jacksonville to share innovative ideas, best practices, and approaches that are working around the country and around the world.

This new award is designed to recognize a community member who has demonstrated passion for and commitment to ensuring every child in Jacksonville has access to a quality education. It is also a nod to JPEF’s founding, which happened under Nina Waters’ leadership as President of The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.

“We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of being the inaugural honoree than JPEF Board Member and former Chair Poppy Clements,” said JPEF President Rachael Tutwiler Fortune. “Poppy has a heart for service, and she has put education for all students at the center of that. She is a passionate advocate for Jacksonville’s students and quality education for all.”

Clements, a native of Jacksonville, attended boarding school at The Taft School in Watertown, Conn. Her post-secondary education includes a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Science degree in Education from Wheelock College at Boston University.

She returned to Jacksonville in 1994 and has been a committed community volunteer, serving on the boards of The Baptist Health System Foundation, The Bridge of Northeast Florida, City Year Jacksonville, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens.

She serves on the Jacksonville Public Education Fund board, where she was chair, Feeding Northeast Florida, and the Jacksonville Symphony. She is also currently serving on the University of North Florida Hicks Honors College Advisory Board. She is married to Rob Clements, and they have four children: Ann, Curry, Ross, and Phoebe.

“I am honored to receive this recognition,” said Clements. “I have such profound respect and admiration for Nina Waters, so to receive an award named for her is a high honor. I hope others in the community will join me in supporting our students and continuing to push for high-quality education for all students.”

EDTalks will be taking place on Sept. 27 at the Jacksonville Hyatt Regency Riverfront from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Keynote speaker Dr. Shawn Ginwright, author, professor, and activist, will discuss the topic of student resiliency. Ginwright is one of the nation’s leading innovators, provocateurs, and thought leaders on youth development and healing-centered engagement.

His research examines the ways in which youth in urban communities navigate through the constraints of poverty and struggle to create equality and justice in their schools and communities.

For more information on EDTalks, including how to sponsor, and purchase a table or tickets, visit https://www.jaxpef.org/get-involved/join-us-at-edtalks.

For more information on EDTalks, including how to sponsor, and purchase a table or tickets, visit https://www.jaxpef.org/get-involved/join-us-at-edtalks.

