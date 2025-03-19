Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Middleburg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold in Middleburg for a piece of the winnings in the March 19 evening draw. The ticket was sold at Latitude Ventures JV, 820 Canaveral Trace. Two other winners were sold in Kissimmee and Miami.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The winning numbers were 3-16-20-23-26. The three winners will receive $37,619.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.