Winning lottery ticket sold at Macclenny store

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold in Baker County on Monday. The lucky winner purchased the ticket from Murphy USA, 9292 State Road 228, Macclenny.

Winning tickets were also sold in Miami and Hialeah. The three will each receive $36,647. The winning numbers in the evening draw were 7-9-17-27-36.

