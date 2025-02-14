With bad weather looming, NASCAR moves up start time to Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With the threat of rain looming, NASCAR moved up the start time one hour for Sunday’s Daytona 500 to 1:30 p.m. EST.

Daytona International Speedway will open parking lots at 6 a.m.

Due to increased security measures, Daytona International Speedway encouraged all fans to arrive early for the event.

Here’s the schedule for the pre-race and race coverage on FOX30:

11 a.m.: Action Sports Jax: Road to Victory Lane

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay

1:30 p.m.: Daytona 500

