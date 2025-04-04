Woman accused of pointing gun during Lake City fight

A 19-year-old Lake City woman was arrested early Friday after police said she was pointing a gun during an altercation.

Justina Ivey, 19, is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of improper exhibition of a firearm after police said she pointed a gun at people during the argument at the intersection of SE Monroe Street and SE Ermine Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police were called to the area at about 12:42 a.m. for a disturbance. Officers arrived and a witness told them Ivey pointed a gun with a green light attached to it during the fight, a Lake City police news release states.

“A second witness confirmed the account and stated she observed Ivey holding a firearm with a green light attachment,” news release states. “She also advised that a minor was present in the vehicle during the incident. Officers later recovered a firearm with a green light attachment. Additionally, cell phone footage provided by witnesses depicted green lights being directed at individuals during the incident.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville woman arrested after authorities find child near death, covered in feces, lice

Read: Clay County family taking legal action against the school district over hazing claims

Read: Florida DOGE targeting public universities and colleges

Read: ‘She decided to let him in’: Documents reveal what led up to a stabbing, manhunt in Fernandina Beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.