Woman arrested on child neglect charge in 2024 drowning case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on June 26, 2025, on a charge of child neglect related to a 2024 incident.

According to JSO, the arrest stemmed from an outstanding warrant tied to a March 12, 2024, case involving a child who drowned in a bathtub.

JSO said the woman was working at the time and had left the child unattended.

The warrant was served following a traffic stop on Arlington Expressway.

The case remains under investigation.

