Woman arrested in Putnam traffic stop after drugs found in car, deputy treated for fentanyl exposure

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop in Putnam County on Saturday led to the arrest of a 65-year-old Jacksonville woman. Deputies said Zoe Allison was driving erratically and when they pulled her over, they found illegal drugs.

Deputies observed Allison swerving in her lane, making sudden stops, and performing a dangerous U-turn in front of another vehicle, sheriff’s office social media post states. When deputies pulled her over, they noted her slurred speech and slow reactions, prompting a field sobriety test that confirmed her impairment, deputies said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During the search of Allison’s vehicle, deputies discovered a folded piece of paper containing a powdery substance, which Allison admitted was fentanyl. Handling the substance caused one deputy to feel sick, leading to her hospitalization for evaluation.

She was medically cleared and has since returned to duty. The substance tested positive for fentanyl, and further inspection revealed cocaine residue on a scale and a small baggie in Allison’s purse that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Allison was charged with two counts of drug possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of driving under the influence.

She remained in Putnam County jail Tuesday morning.

Zoe Allison Zoe Allison was charged with two counts of drug possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of driving under the influence. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.