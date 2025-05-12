Local

Woman says ‘the nicest young man’ sat by her on a flight. She didn’t realize he was Travis Hunter

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travis Hunter drew quite the crowd during his first appearances at the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie mini-camp this weekend.

But it was his actions before the Georgia native and No. 2 overall draft pick hit the field that already gained the Jaguars a new fan.

Sandy Hawkins Combs posted on Facebook the story of her flight home from Denver to Jacksonville.

“I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying “yes ma’am” or “no ma’am.” Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite," Combs wrote.

She didn’t realize that young man was Hunter until other passengers on the flight were stopping to greet him and take pictures with the Heisman Trophy winner.

“I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’”

Combs said she wouldn’t have guessed that Hunter played professional football, but it appears she is now a fan for life.

She already told her sons that she wants a Hunter jersey.

“JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!” Combs wrote.

Posted by Sandy Hawkins Combs on Saturday, May 10, 2025

