Woman shot in head, shoulder at Southside Dunkin’ Donuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was listed in stable condition Tuesday after she was shot in the drive-thru of a fast-food eatery on Jacksonville’s Southside. The shooting occurred at about 5:35 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts, 7005 Gate Parkway.

Officers were called to the location in response to a person who was shot, a Jacksonville police news release states. "Officers arrived quickly on scene and located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the back of the head," the news release states.

Investigators learned that the woman was riding in the vehicle with the shooter when they entered the drive-thru of the restaurant, the news release states.

“An argument ensued inside the vehicle and the victim exited the suspects vehicle,” the news release states. “The suspect then fired two times at the victim striking her in the shoulder and the back of the head.”

Police said the woman was able to run inside the business and call 911.

The suspect’s vehicle was located soon after the incident and police pulled it over. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody.

