Woman wanted in connection to deadly shoplifting crime ditches sentencing hearing

Police are now looking for 40-year-old Tashina Dobbins. She was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, March 31st for her role in the shoplifting of a Sandalwood beauty shop - a crime that ultimately led to the shop owner’s death.

However, Dobbins never showed up in court, and now has a warrant out for her arrest.

Dobbins was originally held on a $60,000 bond. She was released in late February after sitting in jail for two months.

Tanisha Dobbins changed her original plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’ for felony petty theft after shoplifting.

Dobbins is the only person to have been arrested for the incident that cut the life short of 64-year-old Ilson Kim, the owner of a local beauty supply store, Beauty Max.

Back on December 6th, Dobbins and an unknown man were seen at the Beauty Max. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Kim caught the man stealing hair products from her store. As she tried to retrieve the stolen merchandise, they said the suspect struck her with his car and fled the scene.

The man left Dobbins behind.

Unfortunately, Ilson Kim died at the hospital.

A business owner next door said Kim was a dedicated business owner and mother. She asks everyone to remember: no item is worth risking your life over.

“We have an alarm that is set up for when the police come, but if they take off, they take off. We do not leave the door. We do not chase after them.”

Surveillance video later helped officers identify Tashina Dobbins as the second suspect in the case. She had several other theft-related arrests. Officers said Dobbins was later seen being picked up by the driver at a nearby Walmart.

So far, the driver has not been identified or arrested in connection to the case.

Ilson Kim’s family representative provided a statement back in December shortly after her death:

“We don’t know exactly why she decided to confront the shoplifters, but the store had experienced thefts in the recent past. Someone even had the audacity to steal from the store the day after her death.”

In January, the family issued the following message to everyone in the community who had offered condolences or donated to support the grieving family:

“Whether you attended her service, danced at her Zumba memorial, sent flowers or simply held us in your thoughts, please know how deeply we appreciate your love and support. It is a true testament to the impact Ilson had on so many lives and the strength of the community around us.”

Police are still looking for the man suspected of running over and killing Ilson Kim, and it is not clear whether Dobbins was providing information to help identify him.

Anyone with additional information about Kim’s death or a suspect is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

