Woman on the Westside missing since Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brenda England has been reported missing since Wed., Nov. 8. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find the woman.

A search effort on the Westside has not yet been successful. According to the family, England requires medication that, if not taken, would be harmful to her health.

England has been described as 52 years old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. There are no details on the type of clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

If you have information on England or know where she might be please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

