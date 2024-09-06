Women file amended complaint against NFL kicker Brandon McManus alleging sexual assault

AP — Two women who sued NFL kicker Brandon McManus alleging he sexually assaulted them last year when they were serving as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ flight to London filed an amended complaint on Friday that includes their names.

Earlier this week, a judge dismissed the women’s initial lawsuit, ruling it did not rise to the “exceptional” criteria required for anonymity.

The amended complaint filed in Duval County, Florida, includes new allegations against the team, saying the plane was separated into two levels, allowing for inappropriate behavior to take place, and that rules such as a ban on alcohol consumption were not enforced.

“As a result of the Jaguars’ non-enforcement of policy, defendant Brandon McManus drank alcohol to the point that he got drunk, along with others, and ultimately sexually assaulted both plaintiffs,” the complaint reads. “Due to the Jaguars’ in-flight policy and procedure — or lack thereof — and implicit instructions to the flight crew to not intervene in said conduct, the Jaguars as well as McManus are directly responsible for this occurrence.”

The Jaguars declined comment.

