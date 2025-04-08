Women in Sports, speed dating, & "Great White Shark" events happening during Jumbo Shrimp homestand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Looking for something to do this week? The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are holding a series of promotions this week at VyStar Ballpark during their six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 P.M. - Women in Sports Night, presented by First Citizens Bank: Gain access to a panel that features women from the sports industry. Guests can talk with one another and professionals during the networking session.

Wednesday, April 9 at 12:05 P.M. - Yuengling Business Person Special Powered By Miller Electric: Get a field reserve ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda for $25 or $28 with the dugout upgrade.

Thursday, April 10 at 7:05 P.M. - Coors Light Thirsty Thursday and “It’s Complicated” Speed Dating Night: You can purchase a 16-oz. draft of Coors Light for $2 or a 24-oz. draft for $3. Those who can drink will get to choose the color of their cup to represent their relationship status - red is for taken, yellow is for it’s complicated, and green is for single.

Friday, April 11 at 7:05 P.M. - Friday Night Lites and “THE Great White Shark” Night: In honor of the movie Jaws turning 50 years old, there will have themed elements of the movie throughout the night. You can also purchase a 12-oz Miller Lite for $2 and $1 off craft beer at the Craft Cave. Make sure you stay after the game for the fireworks show.

Saturday, April 12 at 6:35 P.M. - Hip Hop Night and Bluetooth Speaker giveaway: The first 2,00 fans through the main gate will receive a bluetooth speaker. The night will also feature a live DJ playing music from the stands during the game. Make sure you stay after the game to watch the fireworks show.

Sunday, April 13 at 3:05 P.M. - Youth Sports Day and Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: The Jumbo Shrimp are welcoming youth sports groups from the area. The Shrimp are also hosting a 20-minute pre-game catch on the field. Kids can also run the bases.

You can purchase tickets and find more information on this week’s events here.









