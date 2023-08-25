World Golf Village closing facilities: Community meetings on the way

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Roughly one week from today some facilities at Saint Augustine’s World Golf Village will officially close.

Action News Jax first told you last month when St. Johns County officials announced the Hall of Fame and Imax Theater would be closing.

>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If you’re planning on going one last time, you’ll be able to save some money.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the facility is offering free admission through next Friday.

After those buildings close, residents be able to weigh in on what happens to the property.

St. Johns County is having two public meetings next month for input from neighbors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The first is on September 27 starting at 5:30 p.m., and on September 28 at 9 a.m.

If you can’t make the meetings there’s a public survey online for you to say what you think should be done with the property.

you can find a link to the survey link here

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.