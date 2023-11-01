Local

World Vegan Day: Places to grab vegan grub in Northeast Florida

Vegans, rejoice! Wednesday is your day.

Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day. And whether you stick to a plant-based diet every day, or enjoy a veggie dish occasionally, there are plenty of places in Northeast Florida to celebrate.

See a list of restaurants to grab some vegan grub below:

Vegan Cafe Jax

2624 Atlantic Blvd, Suite 3, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Kravegan

1520 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207

Murray Hillbilly

1044 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32205

The Walrus

948 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205

The Greenhouse Bar

200 Riverside Ave., Suite 2, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Sweet Theory Baking Co.

1243 King Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204

