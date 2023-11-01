World Vegan Day: Places to grab vegan grub in Northeast Florida

Vegans, rejoice! Wednesday is your day.
Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day. And whether you stick to a plant-based diet every day, or enjoy a veggie dish occasionally, there are plenty of places in Northeast Florida to celebrate.
See a list of restaurants to grab some vegan grub below:
Vegan Cafe Jax
2624 Atlantic Blvd, Suite 3, Jacksonville, FL 32207
I hope everyone is well! We are back open! Today’s special is our Oyster Mushroom Po’BoyPosted by Vegan Cafe Jax on Thursday, August 31, 2023
Kravegan
1520 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207
Looking for a compelling reason to go vegan? Here's one that will benefit your health! 🌱💪 By adopting a plant-based...Posted by KraVegan "Where Food Is Love" on Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Murray Hillbilly
1044 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32205
How to tell if someone's in a bad mood: ask them how long it's been since they've tried our Smoke Stacker - Howdy sauce,...Posted by Murray Hillbilly on Sunday, October 22, 2023
The Walrus
948 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Match made in hot dog heaven 😩🫶 The Heaux Heaux: Thot dog with Heaux sauce (pesto), cheeeese, fried onions, & balsamic...Posted by The Walrus Jax on Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The Greenhouse Bar
200 Riverside Ave., Suite 2, Jacksonville, FL 32204
@boldcitybourbon make this Holiday Menu look 🔥🔥🔥 . Pictured: Pass the Dutch -cocchi di torino, pasubio, lemon, orgeat, ginger topped with angostura bitter . Created by: @shanandthecity_Posted by thegreenhousejax on Friday, October 27, 2023
Sweet Theory Baking Co.
1243 King Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
