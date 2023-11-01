World Vegan Day: Places to grab vegan grub in Northeast Florida

Vegans, rejoice! Wednesday is your day.

Nov. 1 is World Vegan Day. And whether you stick to a plant-based diet every day, or enjoy a veggie dish occasionally, there are plenty of places in Northeast Florida to celebrate.

See a list of restaurants to grab some vegan grub below:

2624 Atlantic Blvd, Suite 3, Jacksonville, FL 32207

I hope everyone is well! We are back open! Today’s special is our Oyster Mushroom Po’Boy Posted by Vegan Cafe Jax on Thursday, August 31, 2023

1520 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207

Looking for a compelling reason to go vegan? Here's one that will benefit your health! 🌱💪 By adopting a plant-based... Posted by KraVegan "Where Food Is Love" on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

1044 Edgewood Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32205

How to tell if someone's in a bad mood: ask them how long it's been since they've tried our Smoke Stacker - Howdy sauce,... Posted by Murray Hillbilly on Sunday, October 22, 2023

948 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Match made in hot dog heaven 😩🫶 The Heaux Heaux: Thot dog with Heaux sauce (pesto), cheeeese, fried onions, & balsamic... Posted by The Walrus Jax on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

200 Riverside Ave., Suite 2, Jacksonville, FL 32204

@boldcitybourbon make this Holiday Menu look 🔥🔥🔥 . Pictured: Pass the Dutch -cocchi di torino, pasubio, lemon, orgeat, ginger topped with angostura bitter . Created by: @shanandthecity_ Posted by thegreenhousejax on Friday, October 27, 2023

1243 King Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.