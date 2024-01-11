Youth and families invited to free fitness on the Riverfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A planned, six-week pilot program will begin on Fri., Feb. 2 for families looking to stay active.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Riverfront Parks Conservancy said the pilot series will include a variety of programs for youth and families of different age levels. This will include Double Dutch with Jump4Jax, Strollin’ on the River with the YMCA, handpan performances by Streams of Sound, Dance Trance classes, Family Zumba with the YMCA, family yoga with Yoga4Change, lawn games, and more.

The programs will be held on Fridays and Sundays until Mar. 10 at the Ford on Bay site on Bay Street and on Saturdays at Sidney Gefen Park along the Riverwalk near the Winston YMCA. Program times, location, and additional information is available at https://riverparkjax.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The fitness pilot series is in collaboration with the City of Jacksonville’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA), and the Winston Family YMCA.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.