Major upgrades coming to city bus stops across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced a project to enhance 111 bus stops across Northwest Jacksonville. It includes 17 key stops along Soutel Drive.

The upgrades will include enhanced lighting for safety, bike racks, real-time messaging systems, and art elements that will celebrate the identity of each neighborhood.

JTA said not only will the upgrades benefit riders but it will create jobs opportunities within Jacksonville. According to a UNF planning study, the initiative is estimated to pump in $23,600,000 to the local economy.

“We’re excited to put shovels in the ground and get to work on the first of our MobilityWorks 2.0 projects,” JTA CEO Nat Ford said. “Beyond providing top-notch amenities to our patrons at these bus stops, we hope that by partnering with local small businesses and incorporating artscapes into the design, these bus stops will provide local economic benefits and become a part of the community identity.”

The improvements will be taking place over several years.

