Missing man in Columbia County, sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help

Columbia County, Fla. — Detectives from Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community’s help in finding 37-year-old Sonny Attaguile.

Attaguile was reported missing by his family.

He has been described as being 6-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds. Attaguile has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to where Attaguile might be is asked to contact detective Cason at 386-758-1095.

