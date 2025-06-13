More than 1 million power banks recalled after some consumers report fires

NEW YORK — (AP) — More than 1.15 million power banks are under recall across the U.S. after some fires and explosions were reported by consumers.

According to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, electronics maker Anker Innovations is recalling certain "PowerCore 10000" power banks because the lithium-ion battery inside can overheat.

An overheating battery can lead to "melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards," Anker wrote in an accompanying announcement. The company added that it was conducting this recall "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our customers."

According to the CPSC, China-based Anker has received 19 reports of fires and explosions involving these now-recalled portable chargers. That includes two minor burn injuries and 11 reports of property damage amounting to over $60,700.

The recalled “PowerCore 10000” power banks have a model number of A1263. They were sold online at Anker's website — as well as Amazon, eBay and Newegg — between June 2016 and December 2022 for about $27 across the U.S., per the recall notice.

Consumers in possession these now-recalled chargers are urged to stop using them immediately — and contact Anker for a free replacement.

Impacted consumers can visit Anker's website for more information and register for the recall. To receive a replacement, consumers will need to submit a photo of their recalled power bank that shows its model number, serial number, their name, date and the word "recalled" written on the product.

Both the CPSC and Anker note that these power banks should not be thrown directly in the trash or general recycling streams. Due to fire risks, recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries — so it's important to check local guidance.

