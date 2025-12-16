Most expensive homes for sale in Lakeland

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lakeland listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 11657 Moore Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $6,999,999

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,972

- Price per square foot: $1,004

- Lot size: 104.0 acres

- Days on market: 231 days (-$300,001 price reduction since listing)

#2. 6229 Deen Still Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $3,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,728

- Price per square foot: $938

- Lot size: 34.4 acres

- Days on market: 615 days

#3. 4215B S Merrion Rd, Lakeland

- Price: $3,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,271

- Price per square foot: $558

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 31 days

#4. 2716 Delphi Hills Way, Lakeland

- Price: $2,150,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,436

- Price per square foot: $484

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 46 days

#5. 2109 Cambridge Ave, Lakeland

- Price: $1,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,047

- Price per square foot: $432

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 133 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 26 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $1,700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,275

- Price per square foot: $519

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 291 days

#7. 5472 Shoreview Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $1,700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,557

- Price per square foot: $477

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 260 days

#8. 1234 Easton Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $1,630,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,128

- Price per square foot: $317

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 1 day

#9. 24 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $1,550,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,705

- Price per square foot: $573

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 291 days

#10. 25 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland

- Price: $1,550,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,705

- Price per square foot: $573

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 291 days

