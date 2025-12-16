Most expensive homes for sale in Ocala

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Ocala listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5765 NW 110th St, Ocala

- Price: $12,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,920

- Price per square foot: $1,734

- Lot size: 90.0 acres

- Days on market: 188 days

#2. 8707 NW 31st Lane Rd, Ocala

- Price: $9,875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,090

- Price per square foot: $1,086

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 196 days

#3. 8570 NW 31st Lane Rd, Ocala

- Price: $8,800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,760

- Price per square foot: $1,134

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 312 days

#4. 3923 NW 85th Ter, Ocala

- Price: $5,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,824

- Price per square foot: $987

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 914 days

#5. 4015 NW 85th Ter, Ocala

- Price: $5,199,999

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,388

- Price per square foot: $814

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 435 days

#6. 3590 NW 82nd Avenue Rd, Ocala

- Price: $4,499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,286

- Price per square foot: $851

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#7. 4026 NW 85th Ter, Ocala

- Price: $3,875,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,912

- Price per square foot: $655

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 172 days

#8. 3558 NW 82nd Avenue Rd, Ocala

- Price: $3,699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,316

- Price per square foot: $1,115

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 34 days (-$800,900 price reduction since listing)

#9. 8725 NW 31st Lane Rd, Ocala

- Price: $3,599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,155

- Price per square foot: $866

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 383 days (-$651,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 3848 NW 85th Ter, Ocala

- Price: $3,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,657

- Price per square foot: $751

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 91 days

