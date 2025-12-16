Most expensive homes for sale in Tallahassee

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Tallahassee listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3891 Windbrook Ct, Tallahassee

- Price: $5,900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,831

- Price per square foot: $668

- Lot size: 3.8 acres

- Days on market: 49 days

#2. 719 Middlebrooks Cir, Tallahassee

- Price: $5,750,000

- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,089

- Price per square foot: $569

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 48 days

#3. 7083 Grenville Rd, Tallahassee

- Price: $3,250,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,054

- Price per square foot: $536

- Lot size: 10.6 acres

- Days on market: 104 days

#4. 5950 Miller Landing Cv, Tallahassee

- Price: $2,999,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,518

- Price per square foot: $663

- Lot size: 5.2 acres

- Days on market: 56 days

#5. 10800 McCracken Rd, Tallahassee

- Price: $2,895,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,851

- Price per square foot: $751

- Lot size: 24.9 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#6. 9525 Woodland Hills Way, Tallahassee

- Price: $2,890,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,679

- Price per square foot: $432

- Lot size: 42.1 acres

- Days on market: 129 days

#7. 283 E Rosehill Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $2,800,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,217

- Price per square foot: $340

- Lot size: 2.2 acres

- Days on market: 122 days

#8. Summer Duck Rd Lot 4, Tallahassee

- Price: $2,490,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,275

- Price per square foot: $582

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 138 days

#9. 5000 Velda Dairy Rd, Tallahassee

- Price: $2,350,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,000

- Price per square foot: $470

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 117 days

#10. 5682 Adrienne Dr, Tallahassee

- Price: $2,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,460

- Price per square foot: $914

- Lot size: 19.8 acres

- Days on market: 431 days

