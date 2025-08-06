Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Green'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nadia (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Stacy (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Sabine (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Kids YouTube Channel, Characters'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (lead, 12-17)

--- Young Guy (lead, male, 17-25)

--- School Principal (supporting, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Port 2025 Extra Episodes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Actors (supporting, 18-100)

--- Models (models, 18-100)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daughter (day player, female, 8-12)

--- Son (day player, male, 8-12)

--- Mother (day player, female, 30-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Youtube (over 3 million subs)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (supporting, 12-16)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Untitled Short Film, Female Radio Host Role'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Female Radio host (other, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Messi Broadcast'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Messi (, male, 18-87)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher and School Principal (day player, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Luxury Run'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Britney (supporting, female, 30-40)

--- Jarod (supporting, male, 40-50)

--- Becca (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

