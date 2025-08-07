2 Pennsylvania state troopers have been shot

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot Thursday morning, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at an event outside Philadelphia.

“About an hour ago in Susquehanna County, two state troopers were shot. Lori and I are praying for those troopers,” Shapiro said.

The shooting occurred in northeastern Pennsylvania.

A state police spokesperson, Trooper Logan T. Brouse, said the location was along Route 171 near the village of Thomson. That’s about 40 miles (63 kilometers) north of Scranton.

