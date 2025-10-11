4 people shot dead during homecoming weekend in small Mississippi town

LELAND, Miss. — Four people were killed in a shooting in a town in the Mississippi Delta region after a high school football homecoming game there, Mississippi state Sen. Derrick Simmons told The Associated Press.

The shootings happened in the downtown area of the small town of Leland, Mississippi, where people had gathered following the game, said Simmons, who represents people in that region.

Four other victims were taken to a hospital in Greenville and then flown to a larger hospital in the state capital city of Jackson, said Simmons, who is the senator for that region.

Simmons said he was confident the information is correct because he received updates from authorities with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating, as well as from other law enforcement authorities.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (AP) — Police in a small Mississippi town are investigating a shooting during the school’s homecoming weekend that left two people dead.

Both were killed on the school campus Friday night, Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White told The Associated Press. He declined to say whether the victims were students or provide other information about the crimes.

“Right now we’ve still got a subject at large, but I can’t give specifics,” White said Saturday morning.

An 18-year-old man is being sought for questioning in the shooting, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff asked that anyone with information contact the police chief or sheriff’s office.

The shootings happened on the school campus where the Heidelberg Oilers were playing their homecoming football game on Friday night, but it wasn't clear exactly when the gunfire occurred or how close it was to the stadium. White said he was at the scene Saturday investigating, and that more information might be released in coming days.

The town of about 640 residents is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southeast of the state capital city of Jackson.

