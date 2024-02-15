The 2023-24 fantasy basketball All-Star team

The yearly fantasy basketball hiatus is here, with All-Star Weekend tipping off tomorrow in Indianapolis. Considering the number of injuries impacting fantasy basketball, the All-Star break couldn't have come at a better time. While we're in the midst of a two-week fantasy scoring period, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on which players have been the most valuable this season — whether a high draft pick that is living up to the hype or a waiver wire add that's exceeded expectations.

Here is the fantasy All-Star team, broken down by early-to-mid-round selections plus the late-rounders and waiver-wire heroes.

Top five early-round guys

Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

He’s the perfect blend of efficiency and production, ranking first in per-game value in category formats and fifth in fantasy points per game. SGA is putting up the best assists, rebounds and steals numbers of his career and is well on his way to possibly capturing his first MVP.

Reserve: Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

I chose Mitchell over Haliburton because Mitchell carried a lower ADP and has been a top-10 player in both category and points leagues this season. He also deserves some real-life MVP consideration, as he’s putting up the best numbers of his career and putting the understaffed Cavs in a contending position in the Eastern Conference.

Reserve: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Forward: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Those fantasy managers with concerns about load management missed out on a top-12 player who fell to the third and fourth rounds of fantasy drafts this season. Leonard has only missed five games this season, and with the Clippers reeling off wins, he looks to be one of the best value picks of the year.

Reserve: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Forward: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Like Kawhi Leonard, AD always has an asterisk tied to his name because he gets hurt more frequently than you'd like for a player being drafted as a late-first-to-second-round pick. However, AD has been top-six in points and category formats this year. He continues to be a beast on both ends of the floor and is one of four players to average at least 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists with two stocks per game this season.

Reserve: Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Center: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

The Joker and reigning MVP Joel Embiid were battling for the top spot here. Still, with the unfortunate news that Embiid will miss a significant portion of the season, Jokić’s combination of availability and production put him in the top spot for centers in fantasy. He’s top four in points and category formats and no one regrets taking him 1.01 year-over-year.

Reserve: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Top five mid-tier guys

Guard: Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Scottie beamed up to second-round value this season after being selected just outside the top 50 in fantasy. He’s now the face of the Raptors franchise, and fantasy managers can continue feasting off his real-life All-Star campaign.

Reserve: James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

Guard: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

I loved Maxey coming into the season, but many drafts were over by the time the James Harden saga ended. There were times when I saw Maxey being drafted around the 50-60 range in the preseason, so if you pounced on the opportunity early on, he could be considered one of the better values in fantasy drafts. I knew he’d be an All-Star this year, but performing at a second-round value (and rising) has been great to see.

Reserve: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Forward: Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Wagner doesn’t make a lot of headlines, but he’s been a consistent fantasy contributor all year. He’s performing two rounds better than his ADP, and I think there’s a good chance he can keep this up for the rest of the season. He’s been noticeably more aggressive lately, averaging over 25 points per game in February, so if you’re looking for an ascending player, Franz is him.

Reserve: Bogdan Bogdanović, Atlanta Hawks

Forward: Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

The discount-Wemby has worked out pretty damn well. He was going at least a round or two later than his counterpart and has been hovering around the same value based on his production on both ends of the floor. A friend of mine (shouts to Jefe) drafted Wemby and Chet in back-to-back rounds, and I regret that I didn’t try it because that combination of scoring, rebounding and stocks is a cheat code for fantasy basketball.

Reserve: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Center: Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

Indeed an unsung hero, Gafford managed to produce top-40 value on the Wizards and looks to be on his way to sustaining it with the Dallas Mavericks as well. I had him ranked in the top 90 in the preseason, so he’s performing well beyond my (and fantasy managers) expectations. And he does it in less than 30 minutes a night!

Reserve: Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

The late-round, waiver-wire All-Stars

Guard: Coby White, Chicago Bulls

If Maxey and Scottie Barnes weren’t having career years, Coby White would be the favorite for Most Improved Player. He’s been shouldering much of the load for a Bulls team that’s been hampered by injuries all year. Congrats if you got him as a late-round pick or even on waivers because he’s been outstanding relative to his ADP.

Reserve: Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Guard: Donte DiVincenzo, New York Knicks

He’s been lights out from three-point range, and it's helped his fantasy stock and unique efficiency.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Between all the injuries and trades, the Big Ragu is enjoying his best season as a pro and is a top-60 player in category formats despite not being drafted in most leagues.

Reserve: Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

Forward: Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

After seeing him play in the preseason, it was clear there was no way he wouldn’t get into the rotation. But becoming a starter while playing at a top-40 level surpassed my preconceived notions. Johnson was one of my breakouts this year, and whether you used a late-round pick on him or found him waivers, he’s been fantasy gold.

Reserve: Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

Forward: Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

Another unheralded top-80 player who didn’t garner much respect in fantasy circles, Allen’s been far more reliable than Bradley Beal this season. His combination of heavy minutes and efficiency makes for a very productive asset in fantasy hoops.

Reserve: Vince Williams Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

C: Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks

He’s one of a handful of wire pickups with legitimate league-winning potential this season. That’s assuming Mitchell Robinson doesn’t return, but Hartenstein has been a beast on the glass and in accumulating stocks. Hopefully, he can shake his Achilles injury and return to his top-50 status over the past two months.

Reserve: Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves