2023-24 Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings (Points leagues)

Playing in a fantasy basketball points league for the 2023-24 season? Dan Titus has you covered with his draft rankings at every position!

[Join or create a 2023-24 Fantasy Basketball league now!]

One of the key things to know about points leagues is how certain players gain immense value in the format — and few players gain more value than Milwaukee Bucks' superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis becomes an easy top-five draft pick in points formats, where you don't have to worry about things like his turnovers or field-throw percentage.

Check out where Giannis lands in Dan's points-league draft rankings for 2023-24:

powered by FantasyPros