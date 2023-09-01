2023 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

We are now less than seven days away from Week 1 and the end of fantasy football draft season! The draft research and data mining is at its highest as fantasy managers the world over seek to get up to speed on everything going around the NFL landscape. There's no better time to get acclimated to the changes and start prepping for fantasy drafts than now!

If you're itching to get started on the 2023 fantasy football season, don't worry — our analysts have you covered with their draft rankings!

Surprisingly, there are few consensus marks at the top of our rankings. A debate for the number-one-ranked player between Christian McCaffrey — fresh off a successful season with the San Francisco 49ers — and Justin Jefferson — last season's top fantasy wide receiver — and Ja'Marr Chase — who has scored just three fewer touchdowns than Jefferson while playing in 21 fewer games — is raging.

Does another elite running back or receiver deserve consideration beyond those two?

[2023 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | K]

How soon should you consider taking a quarterback with some of the highest-scoring fantasy campaigns ever coming over the past few seasons? And if you do decide to go quarterback early, who should it be?

The first round is undoubtedly set to look very different this season, especially with so many veteran stars falling out of favor and an infusion of young talent. ADP trends continue to evolve, so there will be plenty to track in the final days leading up to the season.

Check out our half-PPR rankings below, and don't forget to create or join a league today!

powered by FantasyPros

Our fantasy draft rankings — courtesy of Matt Harmon, Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don — can help you on your journey to drafting championship-level teams in 2023!