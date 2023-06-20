2023 NBA Draft Lottery: San Antonio Spurs land No. 1 overall pick, right to select Victor Wembanyama

The 2023 NBA Draft is the most-anticipated draft since 2003, when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected LeBron James with the No. 1 overall pick. Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 French phenom, is the best prospect to hit the NBA since James, and he’s projected as a generational talent who could change the trajectory of the San Antonio Spurs, who landed the No. 1 pick on Tuesday.

NBA Draft Lottery draw

1. San Antonio Spurs2. Charlotte Hornets3. Portland Trail Blazers4. Houston Rockets5. Detroit Pistons 6. Orlando Magic 7. Indiana Pacers 8. Washington Wizards 9. Utah Jazz 10. Dallas Mavericks 11. Orlando Magic 12. Oklahoma City Thunder 13. Toronto Raptors 14. New Orleans Pelicans

Who is Victor Wembanyama?

The 7-foot-4 center is currently playing for the Metropolitans 92 in the French Betclic Élite league where he is leading all players in points (21.8), rebounds (10.3) and blocks (3.1) per game. Wembanyama is comfortable handling the ball like a guard, can shoot it from deep and does things on the court that no other player in the world can do right now. Wembanyama's NBA comparison is a mixture between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert with his shooting mechanics on offense and the way he protects the rim and alters shots on defense.

Other players projected at the top of the NBA Draft

Scoot Henderson

Henderson is a 6-3 point guard who is the best guard in the draft. He spent two seasons with the G League Ignite and dominated the competition at just 19 years old, sometimes going up against players twice his age. Henderson averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 assists per game this past season and went head-to-head with Wembanyama in October when he impressed every NBA team scout and executive in the arena.

Brandon Miller

Miller, a 6-9 wing, was named the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year during his one season at Alabama. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range on 7 attempts per game. Miller's on-court intangibles are off the charts with his length, skill set and defensive versatility, but there is a major off-court issue. Both Henderson and Miller are potential picks at No. 2, depending on which team lands that pick Tuesday night.

Amen Thompson

Thompson averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game during his final season with Overtime Elite and is one of the most athletic guards in this draft class with his burst in transition and first step on the wing. The 6-7 guard edges out his twin brother, Ausar, as a primary ball-handler and is more fluid in his decision-making when getting downhill.

Ausar Thompson

Ausar is a tenacious defender who can guard all positions on the perimeter and is the best shot-blocking guard in this draft class. Thompson averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during the Overtime Elite season, and even though his 3-point jump shot has been an area of development, he showed improvement over his last season with OTE. Ausar is comfortable playing on or off the ball, but is more comfortable on the wing, playing alongside his brother throughout his career.

NBA Draft date, time and location

The NBA Draft will take place June 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN from the Barclays Center in New York.

How the NBA Draft Lottery works

The draft lottery results was broadcast live with NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum revealing the sealed envelopes, announcing the draft lottery results in descending order. Prior to the broadcast, the actual lottery to determine picks 1 through 4 took place in a separate room with NBA officials and representatives of participating teams, select media and the accounting firm Ernst & Young, which oversees the drawings.

For the actual lottery, 14 pingpong balls were dropped in a lottery machine while a league representative randomly selected four balls, revealing a four-number combination. There are 1,001 possible combinations with 1,000 of those combinations being assigned to 14 participating lottery teams. If the same team's combination came up more than once, the result is discarded and another four-ball combination is drawn.

After the first four picks were determined, the remaining picks were ranked in inverse order, based on win/loss record.

Odds to land the No. 1 pick

The 14 teams that did not make the playoffs had a chance to land the No. 1 pick, depending on their regular season records. Below were the odds for every team in the draft lottery and how they finished the regular season. The teams with the worst records were seeded at the top of the lottery.

1. Detroit Pistons: 14%, 140 combinations2. Houston Rockets: 14%, 140 combinations3. San Antonio Spurs: 14%, 140 combinations4. Charlotte Hornets: 12.5%, 125 combinations5. Portland Trail Blazers: 10.5%, 105 combinations6. Orlando Magic: 9%, 90 combinations7. Indiana Pacers: 7.5%, 75 combinations8. Washington Wizards: 6%, 60 combinations9. Utah Jazz: 4.5%, 45 combinations10. Dallas Mavericks: 3%, 30 combinations11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): 2%, 20 combinations12. Oklahoma City Thunder: 1.5%, 15 combinations13. Toronto Raptors: 1%, 10 combinations14. New Orleans Pelicans: 0.5%, 5 combinations