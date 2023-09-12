2023 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch, full TV schedule and more

WNBA fans, get ready, because the 2023 WNBA playoffs tip off tomorrow night. It took until the final day of the regular season, but now, every team is seeded and ready to play. The Aces, who came into the season as favored to win a second consecutive title, managed to hold on to the No. 1 seed. Two first-round series will be rematches of games played Sunday: the No. 2 Liberty and No. 7 Mystics and the No. 4 Wings and No. 5 Dream — both games set for Friday evening. But first, the eight-team playoffs officially begin Wednesday with No. 6 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Connecticut followed by No. 8 Chicago vs. No. 1 Las Vegas.

Ready to watch some basketball? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs, including the full WNBA playoffs schedule, streaming options and more.

When are the 2023 WNBA playoffs?

The WNBA playoffs tip off this Wednesday, Sept. 13 with two games: Minnesota vs. Connecticut and Chicago vs. Las Vegas.

What channel are the WNBA playoffs on 2023?

WNBA playoff games will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Don't have access to those channels? Here's how we recommend watching the 2023 WNBA Playoffs.

How to watch the WNBA playoffs:

2023 WNBA playoff schedule:

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (34-6) vs. No. 8 Chicago Sky (17-22)No. 2 New York Liberty (32-8) vs. No. 7 Washington Mystics (19-21)No. 3 Connecticut Sun (27-13) vs. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx (19-21)No. 4 Dallas Wings (22-18) vs. No. 5 Atlanta Dream (19-21)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 (Game 1)

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 Connecticut: 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)No. 8 Chicago at No. 1 Las Vegas: 10 p.m. ET on (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 15 (Game 1)

No. 7 Washington at No. 2 New York: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 Dallas: 9:30 p.m. ET on (ESPN2)

Sunday, Sept. 17 (Game 2)

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 Connecticut: 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)No. 8 Chicago at No. 1 Las Vegas: 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 (Game 2)

No. 7 Washington at No. 2 New York: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 Dallas: 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 3 Connecticut at No. 6 Minnesota: TBD (ESPN)No. 1 Las Vegas at No. 8 Chicago: TBD (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 22 (Game 3, if necessary)

No. 2 New York at No. 7 Washington: TBD (ESPN2)No. 4 Dallas at No. 5 Atlanta: TBD (ESPN2)

More ways to watch the 2023 WNBA playoffs: