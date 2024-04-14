2024 Masters payouts: How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for his win at Augusta National?

Scottie Scheffler ran away from the field on Sunday afternoon at Augusta National.

The world's top-ranked golfer cruised to a dominant four-shot win to claim his second career Masters title without any issue. He posted a final-round 68, and held on as Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg — who were tied with him at the top briefly before making the turn — all slipped away. It marked his ninth career win on the PGA Tour, his third victory this season and his second major championship title.

As a result, Scheffler took home $3.6 million — which is $360,000 more than Jon Rahm earned last year for his win. Aberg earned $2.16 million for his runner-up finish, too, which is an incredible paycheck for his first ever major championship appearance. The Masters had a $20 million purse this week, which is a record for the major and $2 million more than last season.

Here’s a look at how much Scheffler the rest of the field earned this week at Augusta National.

2024 Masters payouts

1. Scottie Scheffler — $3.6 million2. Ludvig Aberg — $2.16 millionT3. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood — $1.04 millionT6. Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau — $695,0008. Xander Schauffele — $620,000T9. Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Young — $540,000T12. Matthieu Pavon, Patrick Reed, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis — $406,000T16. Sepp Straka, Ben An, Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk — $310,000T20. Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover — $250,000T22. Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee, Harris English, Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay — $175,500T30. Tom Kim, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler — $124,200T35. Kurt Kitayama, Camillo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia — $103,000T38. Russell Henley, Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List, Ryan Fox — $86,000T43. Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry — $72,000T45. Denny McCarthy, Brooks Koepka, José María Olazábal, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, Danny Willett — $57,200This post will be updated with more information shortly.