2024 NBA Draft: Full grades for all 30 teams, including one A+

The 2024 NBA Draft is over and it will be a few years until the dust settles on this unpredictable draft class and teams find out who the real stars are out of the 58 players picked. Brooklyn was the only team that sat this one out and didn't make a single pick, while Washington ended up with three first-round picks, including landing 7-1 French center Alex Sarr with the second overall pick.

Here's a look at draft grades for all 30 teams, including both rounds, and what it means for each franchise heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks: A

Round 1: Zaccharie Risacher (1)Round 2: Nikola Djurisic (43)

The Hawks added some size and length on the wing with Risacher and Djurisic, and if they keep both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, both picks could be solid complementary pieces. Risacher is a catch-and-shoot threat with his 3-point shooting — he shot 39% from 3 on over 230 attempts this past season for JL Bourg — and size at 6-8, and Djurisic is a tough-as-nails scorer on the perimeter at 6-8, too. Risacher also adds upside and versatility on defense.

Boston Celtics: B+

Round 1: Baylor Scheierman (30)Round 2: Anton Watson (54)

The reigning NBA champs didn't necessarily need to add anything, but took two five-year college players loaded with experience and talent. The front office played it safe in a very unpredictable draft and know exactly what types of players they're getting. Scheierman was the best shooter during the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages, shooting off the dribble, out of the pick-and-roll and on the catch, and Watson's career at Gonzaga speaks for itself with his tough assignments in the post and ability to adjust on the fly with different teammates in the frontcourt. He played with both Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme at Gonzaga.

Brooklyn Nets: N/A

Round 1: NoneRound 2: None

The Nets are in full tank mode and, although they made a monster trade with the Knicks the night before the first round (acquiring five future first-round picks), they didn't make a move in this year's draft. There's always talent across the board each year and electing to sit this year out completely might have been a mistake or a very good strategic move. Only time will tell.

Charlotte Hornets: A-

Round 1: Tidjane Salaun (6)Round 2: KJ Simpson (42)

Salaun is a high-motor wing who loves to get up and down the court. Hornets fans might initially be questioning this pick, but his potential as an inside-outside threat alongside Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball is promising. Simpson was the best floor general in the Pac-12 this past season and he plays much bigger than his 6-1 frame. The experience he has fits perfectly in Charlotte. He can come in right away and play behind Ball with the second unit.

Chicago Bulls: A

Round 1: Matas Buzelis (11)Round 2: None

The Bulls drafting a hometown kid in Buzelis and getting him at the back half of the lottery was a huge win. He has great size at 6-9, is super bouncy, and is comfortable taking players off the dribble. His 3-point shot still needs some work, as he shot under 30% from deep during his season with the G League Ignite, but he has a good feel for the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers: B

Round 1: Jaylon Tyson (20)Round 2: None

The Cavs didn't necessarily need another guard, but the 6-5 Tyson is a safe pick for them. He is an older guard and has some of the best scoring instincts out of all the players in this draft. Tyson gets caught sleeping on defense sometimes, but his offensive output outweighs the question marks on defense.

Dallas Mavericks: B+

Round 1: NoneRound 2: Melvin Ajinca (51)

The Mavs moved up the board from 58 to 51 to get Ajinca and he was definitely a second-round sleeper coming in. Ajinca averaged 11.5 points during the LNB Pro A playoffs and has a ton of upside as a perimeter scorer. He’s a two-way player who rebounds well and has a high basketball IQ.

Denver Nuggets: B+

Round 1: Daron Holmes II (22)Round 2: None

The Nuggets zeroed in on Holmes and had to trade up to get him. It's clear after the Minnesota series they had to find a versatile big that can stretch the floor as a 3-point shooter, and Holmes has that upside after what he did at Dayton over two seasons, shooting 39% from 3.

Detroit Pistons: C

Round 1: Ron Holland (5)Round 2: Bobi Klintman (37)

The Pistons needed a lot of things, but the most glaring weak spot was perimeter shooting, and Holland shot 24% from behind the arc while Klintman shot 33% from deep. The positives are that Holland is a bucket-getter and still young at just 18, while Klintman shows promise as a two-way stretch 4 with his size at 6-10.

Golden State Warriors: A

Round 1: NoneRound 2: Quinten Post (52)

The Warriors decided to add some size with the 7-foot center originally from the Netherlands who played four years at Boston College. He runs the floor well and is a great addition to Golden State's frontcourt.

Houston Rockets: A

Round 1: Reed Sheppard (3)Round 2: None

The Rockets landed one of the best shooters in the draft with Sheppard. The Kentucky guard shot over 52% from 3 on four attempts per game and will most likely be more of a combo guard in the NBA, playing alongside Jalen Green and Amen Thompson.

Indiana Pacers: B

Round 1: NoneRound 2: Johnny Furphy (35), Tristen Newton (49), Enrique Freeman (50)

The Pacers got a bit of everything in the second round with a shooter that needs more development in Furphy; an experienced, winning guard in Newton (coming off back-to-back titles with UConn); and a hybrid forward who still has room to grow in Freeman from Akron.

LA Clippers: B+

Round 1: NoneRound 2: Cam Christie (46)

Christie was a buzzy name during the pre-draft process and was even projected in the first round on some boards. The 6-6 guard sliding to 46 is a huge win for the Clippers, but still just 18 years old, he'll be a bit of a project before he sees meaningful minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers: A

Round 1: Dalton Knecht (17)Round 2: Bronny James (55)

The Lakers added Tennessee guard Knecht, who was the best scorer in the SEC and a five-year player. Then they went out and did what everybody thought they would do and drafted Bronny in the second round. Knecht will be an instant contributor to the team, but it's Bronny and LeBron hitting the court together as the first father-son duo in the NBA that fans will come to see each night. It's a homerun for general manager Rob Pelinka in keeping his star player happy and adding a plug-and-play perimeter shooter who can log minutes right away.

Memphis Grizzlies: C+

Round 1: Zach Edey (9)Round 2: Jaylen Wells (39), Cam Spencer (53)

There are questions surrounding Edey's mobility and foot speed at 7-4, 300 pounds, but Memphis might be the perfect place for him. No one knows how his game will translate and it might have been a huge risk taking him inside the top 10, but adding some perimeter shooting in Wells and Spencer were two great pickups in the second round, moving the draft grade up from a D to a C+.

Miami Heat: A

Round 1: Kel'el Ware (15)Round 2: Pelle Larsson (44)

Adding additional rim protection in Ware, alongside Bam Adebayo, and a role player with decent size who showed promise as a 3-point shooter at Arizona in Larsson is a win for the Heat, who are trying to win right away.

Milwaukee Bucks: B-

Round 1: AJ Johnson (23)Round 2: Tyler Smith (33)

It's clear the Bucks are investing in younger talent with huge upside after drafting Johnson and Smith, but how patient will their two superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard be? Johnson has the potential to be one of the best players to come out of this draft class, but the Bucks will have to be patient with his development.

Minnesota Timberwolves: A

Round 1: Rob Dillingham (8), Terrence Shannon Jr. (27)Round 2: None

Adding the best point guard with the ball in his hands from this draft class (Dillingham) will take the pressure off Anthony Edwards to play on-ball when Mike Conley's out. Shannon was one of the best scorers in the Big Ten and has good size at 6-6. A solid first night for Minnesota.

New Orleans Pelicans: B+

Round 1: Yves Missi (21)Round 2: Antonio Reeves (47)

Missi is the most promising rim-running big in this draft class, but he still needs further development, and Reeves is a prolific scorer who is creative off the bounce.

New York Knicks: A

Round 1: Pacome Dadiet (25)Round 2: Tyler Kolek (34), Kevin McCullar Jr. (56), Ariel Hukporti (58)

The sheer amount of picks the Knicks got in this draft, and reuniting Mikal Bridges with his Villanova teammates the night prior to the draft, was a lot of work. Tip of the hat to the Knicks' front office and scouting department. Drafting upside European guys (Dadiet and Hukporti) and adding veteran talent (Kolek and McCullar) was a very solid two days for the Knicks.

Oklahoma City Thunder: A

Round 1: Nikola Topić (12), Dillon Jones (26)Round 2: Ajay Mitchell (38)

Sam Presti is one of the best scouting GMs in the game and he has an eye for adding complementary pieces to the roster. Topić will likely be out the first year, recovering from a partially torn ACL, but Jones and Mitchell can contribute right away.

Orlando Magic: B

Round 1: Tristan da Silva (18)Round 2: None

The Magic added another 6-8 versatile big to their roster with da Silva. At No. 18, he was the best player available and it's never a bad idea to have options in a frontcourt flooded with size and playmaking.

Philadelphia 76ers: A

Round 1: Jared McCain (16)Round 2: Adem Bona (41)

The 3-point shooting from McCain (42% from deep at Duke) and the physical presence of Bona (6-8, 245 pounds) will pair nicely with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Phoenix Suns: C+

Round 1: Ryan Dunn (28)Round 2: Oso Ighodaro (40)

Dunn was the best perimeter defender in college basketball during his two years at Virginia but only shot 20% from 3-point range and didn't look much better at the combine. Ighodaro is a steal at 40 with his elite passing and physicality, but it's puzzling to figure out how both players will fit with the current roster.

Portland Trail Blazers: B

Round 1: Donovan Clingan (7)Round 2: None

A healthy Clingan was one of the best players in college basketball this season, but he struggled with injuries almost all season long and the Blazers' success in the paint will depend on Clingan staying healthy.

Sacramento Kings: A

Round 1: Devin Carter (13)Round 2: None

Carter is the best rebounding guard in this class and plays with so much pace. It's a dream pairing with him playing behind De'Aaron Fox and leading the second unit. The Kings also re-signed Malik Monk, giving them one of the most athletic backcourts in the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs: A

Round 1: Stephon Castle (4)Round 2: Juan Nunez (36), Harrison Ingram (48)

The Spurs got a little bit of everything: A guard to help anchor the defense with Victor Wembanyama in Castle, a playmaker in Nunez and a glue guy in Ingram, who can play along the perimeter or inside in a small-ball lineup.

Toronto Raptors: A+

Round 1: Ja'Kobe Walter (19)Round 2: Jonathan Mogbo (31), Jamal Shead (45), Ulrich Chomche (57)

Scottie Barnes and Mogbo grew up together and spend the summers working out together with Mogbo's older brother. Bringing in instant chemistry is a step in the right direction. The Raptors also added a dynamic shooter in Walter, a tough point guard in Shead and a draft-and-stash center in Chomche.

Utah Jazz: B

Round 1: Cody Williams (10), Isaiah Collier (29)Round 2: Kyle Filipowski (32)

The Jazz are being patient with the rebuild process and drafting younger guys to come in and grow in a system with Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks. This might be another down year with sights set on the Cooper Flagg draft next year.

Washington Wizards: A

Round 1: Alex Sarr (2), Carlton Carrington (14), Kyshawn George (24)Round 2: None

The Wizards got their hybrid center in Sarr and added two of the most intriguing players that a lot of teams liked during the pre-draft process in Carrington and George.