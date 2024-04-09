2024 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Projections for every pick following the NCAA tournament

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Every season, the NCAA tournament produces stars and propels a few players up NBA Draft boards. This year was no different, with a pair of UConn players solidifying themselves as projected lottery picks during a tournament run that crowned the Huskies as back-to-back champions after they beat Purdue, 75-60, Monday night.

Donovan Clingan proved to be an even match for 7-foot-4 Zach Edey in the paint. He bodied Edey well on the block and made it difficult for him to establish position. The most promising part of Clingan's game is his footwork in the pick-and-roll and how easily he gets to his spots.

Freshman guard Stephon Castle did not play like a first-year college player in the final two games of the tournament. He was all over the court defensively and stepping into shots with confidence. He had his best game of the year in UConn's semifinal win over Alabama when he finished with 21 points. In the title game, Castle scored 15 points and added three assists and one steal. His size at the guard position, and how well he can defend off the switch, translates well to the NBA.

Edey was the best player in college basketball this season and the best big in the tournament. In the final three games, he averaged 32.3 points per game, and he attempted 100 more free throws than any other player in college basketball this season. He is strong with the ball and finishes through contact. The biggest area of concern is how he will defend the pick-and-roll in the NBA as teams will extend him out of the paint. Edey is currently projected just outside the first round and is a player who the Toronto Raptors could be targeting, with Edey originally from Canada and able to bring in immediate size in the paint.

Here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.

(Draft order is from Tankathon as of April 8.)

1. Detroit Pistons: C Alex Sarr

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 205 pounds | Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Sarr finished his one season in the NBL averaging 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. The versatile center really showed improvement in his footwork off the block and with taking players off the dribble. He's also an elite rim protector. In a draft that is considered wide open, Sarr has been a name consistently projected at the top.

2. Washington Wizards: G/F Zaccharie Risacher

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 204 pounds | JL Bourg (France)

Risacher has great length at the wing position and the ability to get hot from 3-point range with how well he shoots it. He's been a little inconsistent throughout the season playing in the LNB Pro A league, but he has shown more variety in his shot creation and is knocking down 3s off the dribble. Risacher is currently shooting 40% from 3 and averaging 10.5 points per game.

3. Charlotte Hornets: G Stephon Castle

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | UConn

Castle really helped himself during postseason play, especially on the defensive side of the ball. His assignment throughout the entire tournament was to guard the opposing team's best guard and he delivered each and every time. He also has the physicality to post up smaller guards in the mismatch. He showed scouts he doesn't shy away from the big moments and can play under pressure.

4. San Antonio Spurs: G Nikola Topić

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 201 pounds | KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

The Spurs will likely target a ball-handler and facilitator with this pick and, when healthy, Topić has been incredible in the Serbian league. He's been sidelined with a knee injury since January, but Topić has great size at 6-6 and sees the floor well, averaging 6.1 assists per game.

5. Portland Trail Blazers: C Donovan Clingan

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 280 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UConn

Clingan struggled with injuries all season long and was finally 100% healthy during UConn's tournament run, where he really shined as a mobile big who can run the floor well for his size. Clingan can bang with the bigs down low and is getting better at guarding outside of the paint in the way he shows and recovers on the roll. He covers so much court with his 7-7 wingspan and is an elite rim protector, recording a staggering eight blocks in the win over Northwestern in the second round.

6. Toronto Raptors: G Reed Sheppard

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 187 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Sheppard and Kentucky didn't end the season the way they wanted to, but Sheppard was one of the most consistent guards on the team all season long. He is a smart player and impacts the game positively, whether that's hitting deep 3s at the end of the shot clock or disrupting the opposing guards in the backcourt.

7. Memphis Grizzlies: G Rob Dillingham

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 178 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Dillingham is one of the quickest guards with the ball in his hands and showed scouts this year that he can create separation off the dribble and get good shots off. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists off the bench this year for Kentucky and is one of the best guards in this draft at getting downhill and finishing at the rim.

8. Utah Jazz: F Matas Buzelis

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 212 pounds | G League Ignite

The G League Ignite program is done, but Buzelis finished out the season strong, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds against the South Bay Lakers. Buzelis has good size and can play either inside or outside the paint with how well he can take players off the dribble.

9. Houston Rockets: G/F Ron Holland

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 206 pounds | G League Ignite

While Holland had a tough year with the Ignite and ended his season early to have surgery on his thumb, he was the go-to scorer anytime the Ignite needed a basket. He got better with his shot selection down the stretch and also has a second burst in transition that is nearly impossible to guard.

10. Atlanta Hawks: F Cody Williams

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Colorado

Williams started to play much better during the postseason after fully recovering from a facial fracture. In his final game against Marquette, he really showcased his defensive versatility in how he can guard multiple positions on the court, recover on the switch and chase down blocks.

11. Chicago Bulls: G Ja'Kobe Walter

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Walter projects as a 3-point threat at the NBA level with his size and his shooting mechanics, but struggled to stay consistent during his one season at Baylor. There was so much depth along the perimeter on Scott Drew's squad this year. Walter will have more freedom with the spacing and pace of the NBA game.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: G/F Tidjane Salaun

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 203 pounds | Cholet (France)

Salaun had 18 points in a recent win over Saint-Quentin and is really starting to get creative offensively while limiting his turnovers. Like other young prospects playing in the LNB Pro-A league, he struggles with consistency, but there have been positive moments this season and areas of his game that he continues to improve.

13. Portland Trail Blazers: G Dalton Knecht

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Tennessee

Knecht was one of the best scoring guards in college basketball this season. He averaged 26 points and shot 40% from 3-point range in four tournament games. He's a three-level scorer and, even though he's far from a finished product defensively, Knecht did improve on the perimeter and rebounded well all season.

14. Sacramento Kings: C Kyle Filipowski

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 220 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke

Duke ran a lot of offense through Filipowski this season and he played well through double teams and different looks opposing teams would throw at him. His 3-point shot still needs some work, but there's no hesitation in letting it fly. He could be inserted as a pick-and-pop big and see early minutes next season.

Post Lottery

15. Philadelphia 76ers: G Terrence Shannon Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Illinois

Shannon Jr. led Illinois to an Elite Eight run and was one of the most impressive scoring guards in the postseason. The lefty was confident in pulling up for deep transition 3s and is so crafty in the lane finishing with both his left and right hand around the basket.

16. Miami Heat: G Devin Carter

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Junior | Providence

Carter was one of the best rebounding guards in the Big East this year and plays much bigger than his listed 6-3 size. He's a reliable guard that scores from all over the court, is always looking to push and advance the ball, and plays at a fast tempo with the ball in his hands.

17. Toronto Raptors: C Yves Missi

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Missi was one of the best rim-running bigs this season and has a ton of untapped potential that he can grow into in the NBA. He was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and had one of the best dunks of the year in a game against Kansas.

18. New Orleans Pelicans: G Isaiah Collier

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

Collier did himself a lot of favors by returning to the court after being sidelined for an extended time with a hand injury. He already has the size to bully-ball guards in the NBA, but he'll need to develop a better shooting rhythm in order to be the complete, all-around player teams are looking for.

19. New Orleans Pelicans: C Kel'el Ware

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 223 pounds | Class: Sophomore |Indiana

Ware was significantly better this season after transferring from Oregon following his freshman year. He's much stronger now and absorbing contact in the post instead of shying away from it or settling for fadeaway jumpers. Ware averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds this season in a very physical Big Ten conference.

20. New York Knicks: F Tyler Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 pounds | G League Ignite

It was so hard to scout the Ignite players this year with how lopsided the scores were in what felt like elevated pick-up ball at times. But Smith showed promising signs of a stretch-big who can consistently knock down 3-pointers. Even with all the losses, there was typically something positive to take away from Smith and how his game translates to the NBA.

21. Orlando Magic: F Tristan da Silva

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Senior | Colorado

Da Silva is another player on the rise after a strong performance in postseason play. He's proven this season that he can be an offensive threat in different sets and is a player with a high IQ who does a lot of little things really well. He has good size and, even in the loss to Marquette, showed versatility in his shot creation and deep range, finishing with 17 points (including three 3-pointers).

22. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Jared McCain

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

McCain set the Duke record for most 3s in the NCAA tournament where he went off in the first round, connecting on 8-of-11 attempts from behind the arc. His quick release gives him the advantage as a perimeter shooter even though he's a bit undersized for an NBA guard. He finished the season shooting 41.4% from deep on five attempts per game.

23: Phoenix Suns: G Carlton "Bub" Carrington

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Pittsburgh

Carrington is a score-first guard who can get a shot off from anywhere on the court. He's a physical defender, too, and quick when turning defense to offense and advancing the ball.

24. Milwaukee Bucks: F Bobi Klintman

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

Klintman showed more promise as a perimeter threat during his season in the NBL. The versatile forward elected to play overseas this season after not logging very many minutes at Wake Forest during his freshman year. Scouts love his potential as an inside-out big who can stretch the floor and extend the defense.

25. New York Knicks: G Kevin McCullar Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 212 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas

McCullar was the best guard on Kansas this year, but dealt with some injuries toward the end of the season that kept him sidelined for the NCAA tournament. Bill Self does a great job at developing guards for the NBA and McCullar will be the next four-year guard to hit the NBA and potentially go in the first round.

26. Washington Wizards: G/F Johnny Furphy

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 202 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

Kansas dealt with injuries all season long and it allowed Furphy to get more playing time than expected his freshman year. His upside and size as a 3-and-D player is what interests teams the most. He's a player who could see early minutes because of his size and consistent shooting.

27. Utah Jazz: F DaRon Holmes II

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 pounds | Class: Junior | Dayton

Holmes is a player who attacks the rim out of the pick-and-roll and is so strong with the ball in his hands. He was the No. 1 scoring option for Dayton this year and consistently put up 25-plus points toward the end of the season, averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds on the season.

28. Denver Nuggets: G/F Dillon Jones

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Weber State

Jones was a walking triple-double this season and is such a smart player. He's an elite facilitator and, when the game is on the line, he has the ability to take over and get a bucket. His biggest area of improvement will be his body, with NBA teams wanting to see him trim down a bit at the guard position. But he's a plug-and-play guy right away in the NBA with his ability to impact the game positively from different spots on the floor.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves: G/F Kyshawn George

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Miami

George is definitely a player that needs further development and would be a draft-and-stash for any team in the first round. His size on the wing paired with his smooth 3-point jumper is a prototype for a productive perimeter player in the NBA.

30. Boston Celtics: G Jaylon Tyson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 215 pounds | Class: Junior | Cal

Tyson was the offensive anchor for a struggling Cal team this year. He had a couple games this season where he disappeared at times and took possessions off, but scouts at the Pac-12 tournament really got a chance to see his upside as a guard both on and off the ball. In the overtime loss to Stanford, Tyson was the best prospect on the court, finishing with 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Second round

31. Toronto Raptors: C Zach Edey

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 300 pounds | Class: Senior | Purdue

32. Utah Jazz: F Izan Almansa

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 216 pounds | G League Ignite

33. San Antonio Spurs: G/F Ryan Dunn

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Virginia

34. Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Melvin Ajinca

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Saint-Quentin (France)

35. Milwaukee Bucks: G Tyler Kolek

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

36. Indiana Pacers: C Ulrich Chomche

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Cameroon

37. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Hunter Sallis

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Junior | Wake Forest

38. New York Knicks: G/F Justin Edwards

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

39. Memphis Grizzlies: G/F Harrison Ingram

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 233 pounds | Class: Junior | North Carolina

40. Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Baylor Scheieman

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | Creighton

41. Philadelphia 76ers: G Trey Alexander

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Junior | Creighton

42. Charlotte Hornets: G KJ Simpson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Colorado

43. Houston Rockets: G Juan Nunez

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 190 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

44. Miami Heat: G Ajay Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | UC Santa Barbara

45. Los Angeles Clippers: G Tristen Newton

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | UConn

46. Sacramento Kings: G/F Trevon Brazile

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Arkansas

47. San Antonio Spurs: G Cam Spencer

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | UConn

48. Orlando Magic: F Adem Bona

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 245 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UCLA

49. Detroit Pistons: G/F Keshad Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Arizona

50. Indiana Pacers: G AJ Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180 pounds | Illawarra (Australia)

51. Indiana Pacers: F Johni Broome

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 240 pounds | Class: Junior | Auburn

52. Washington Wizards: G D.J. Wagner

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 175 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

53. Boston Celtics: G Trentyn Flowers

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 pounds | Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

54. Golden State Warriors: G/F Pacome Dadiet

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

55. Los Angeles Lakers: G Bronny James

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

56. Memphis Grizzlies: C PJ Hall

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 238 pounds | Class: Senior | Clemson

57. Denver Nuggets: F Alex Karaban

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UConn

58. Forfeited pick

59. Dallas Mavericks: G Jamal Shead

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 200 pounds | Class: Senior | Houston

60. Forfeited pick