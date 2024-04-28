2024 NFL Draft grades: New England Patriots grab QB of future in Drake Maye to headline great haul

Overall New England Patriots grade: A-

New England had a tough decision to make on how it wanted to start its rebuild and it ultimately turned down a boatload of draft picks to stay at the top of the draft and pick Drake Maye. Maye has ridiculous upside and gives the Patriots a playmaking option while they fill out the rest of their roster. Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker should compete for starting reps in one of the weaker wide receiver rooms in the league. Joe Milton III is an intriguing pick in the sixth round and it’ll at least be fun to track his development. If just one of their offensive line picks hit, this could be the foundation for a new run of excellence in New England.

Favorite pick: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (3rd overall)

Home run. The Patriots didn’t overthink it and took the quarterback prospect who fell into their laps. Maye has all the same tools as the elite quarterbacks in the game today, with a much higher floor than people give him credit for. Most likely it’s going to be a difficult rookie year for him because the Patriots' roster is so far away, but Jerod Mayo has his quarterback to work with to start his reign as the Patriots’ head coach.

Least favorite Pick: Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&M (103rd overall)

The Patriots had to address their offensive line a couple times in this draft, but Robinson felt like a reach where he was taken. There were a few quality linemen on the board, but clearly their evaluation of Robinson had him ahead of the rest.

Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 3: Drake Maye, QB, UNC Round 2, Pick 37: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington Round 3, Pick 68: Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn State Round 4, Pick 103: Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&M Round 4, Pick 110: Javon Baker, WR, UCF Round 6, Pick 180: Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina Round 6, Pick 193: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee Round 7, Pick 231: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State