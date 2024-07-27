2024 Paris Olympics: U.S. wins its first medal — silver in synchronized diving

Medal table | Olympic schedule | Olympic news

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon embraced as soon as they popped out of the pool after their fifth and final dive on Saturday morning.

They already knew they had likely done enough to secure the U.S.’s first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Cook and Bacon entered the final round of the women’s synchronized diving springboard final in second place behind China’s juggernaut team of Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen. The American duo needed a strong score to hold off teams from Australia and Great Britain in a tight battle for silver and bronze.

In the final round, Cook and Bacon secured silver with a solid score of 70.20 points with their forward 2 ½ somersaults, 1 twist dive. Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen settled for bronze, 12 points behind the American duo. Australia’s Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith endured a disappointing final round and finished fifth.