2024 Predictions: Who is this year's Breece Hall? (Injury discounted draft gem) | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that you becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs:

(2:30) - Flip the Script: Who is this year's Breece Hall

(7:15) - Candidate: Colts QB Anthony Richardson

(14:15) - Candidates: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins + Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

(19:45) - Candidate: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

(24:15) - Candidate: Browns RB Nick Chubb

(33:20) - Candidate: Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks

(40:20) - Candidate: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

(43:15) - Candidate: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

(54:00) - Candidate: Texans WR Tank Dell

(60:00) - Finalists + Winner

