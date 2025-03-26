2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Summary: Flagg is a do-it-all forward who hustles like a madman, makes his teammates better as a passer, and has dialed in a knockdown jumper. He's both the best offensive and defensive prospect in this draft class, making him the safest No. 1 pick in ages. It's his growth as a shot creator that will decide if he reaches his All-Star floor or soars to his Hall of Fame ceiling.

Comparisons: Scottie Pippen, Tom Chambers, Andrei Kirilenko

Strengths

Motor and toughness: Flagg never stops hustling. He'll dive for loose balls, take a charge, and fly out of nowhere for rebounds. With such a relentless approach and competitive fire, he sets a tone for the entire team. He's also a vocal leader who communicates on the floor and in huddles, which gives him the potential to someday be the face of the franchise.

Defensive playmaking: Instinctive and disruptive help defender with quick reflexes to alter shots and swipe at the ball. His combination of length and timing lets him protect the rim and guard the perimeter, evoking Kirilenko-like defensive versatility.

Versatile on-ball defense: Flagg is a Swiss Army knife without a true position, but that's because he can defend 1 through 5 depending on the opponent. One night he may be tasked with harassing a quicker guard, another night with battling an interior big. For teams that switch everything on defense this will be incredibly valuable since he can always be making an impact.

Three-level scoring: He has a smooth shooting stroke with range out to the 3-point line. Can hit standstill catch-and-shoot jumpers or create off the dribble. Also excels as a finisher around the rim, using crafty footwork and body control to score in traffic when he can't finish emphatically in space.

Pick-and-roll creation: Comfortable bringing the ball up and initiating offense as a point forward. He is best in pick-and-roll and tends to make the proper decision as a passer whether looking for kick-out or dump-off opportunities.

Go-to scoring upside: He's made improvements as an isolation scorer thanks to the progress of his jump shot, showing comfort pulling up from the elbows. The threat of his shot has further made him a threat driving to the basket with his quick first step and long strides.

Offensive malleability: Flagg can plug and play anywhere on offense. Need him to serve as an on-ball screener then roll hard into the paint? Consider it done. He's an athletic finisher who can thrive in that role. Need off-ball duties with spot-up shooting, screening, and cutting? He'll execute at the highest of levels. Want him to crash the glass? Sure thing, since Flagg is unafraid of contact and has a nose for the ball.

Concerns

Jumper consistency: This season at Duke was Flagg's first draining 3s at a high level. Is this sustainable? He will need to prove it, since it's a vital tool that will determine his ceiling as a player.

Advanced ball-handling: He doesn't have great creativity off the bounce yet, which means he ends up taking tough shots or needing to make multiple pivots to get his shot off. He's growing, but the level he ends up reaching will define his ability as a go-to scoring option.