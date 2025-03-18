2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Summary: Skilled combo guard with a deadly midrange game, poised pick-and-roll play, and winning intangibles, but his size could limit his upside.

Comparisons: Derrick White, Rip Hamilton

Strengths

Midrange scoring: He's an outstanding midrange shooter who loves stopping on a dime then fading away with high-arcing shots over the reach of his defender. He also has a feathery soft touch on leaners, floaters and hook shots, showcasing amazing body control elevating on the move. Most of his midrange attempts come when attacking closeouts and operating in the pick-and-roll.

At-rim finishing: Despite being a below-the-rim athlete, he has immaculate touch and footwork that allow him to score among the trees. But he's also just tough. He'll drive into defenders, absorb contact, and still finish.

Pick-and-roll creation: A patient ball-handler, he's able to use ball screens to get defenders on his back or his hip, then snake into the middle of the floor for pull-ups, floaters and playmaking opportunities.

Role-player skills: Richardson has an innate feel for the game, like whether to attack a closeout straight off the catch or to use a pump fake then attack. And his pump is effective because he's a knockdown 3-point shooter off the catch with a sense for relocating, using handoffs and coming off screens.

Feel for the game: Richardson is a high IQ player who doesn't force shots or make many mistakes. He can be relied on to execute plays, keep his focus, and constantly hustle. Coaches will love him since he plays his role to his fullest at all times, including at the most pivotal moments of games.

Defensive intensity: Richardson is a tenacious defender who competes hard on the ball and has active hands to disrupt opponent ball-handlers. And he stays locked in off the ball. He'll fight through screens, block layups, and jump passing lanes. He plays with a fearlessness that tends to lead to winning plays.

Concerns

Size on defense: Richardson is on the smaller side at only 6-foot-3, so he'll always be targeted on defense no matter how much he hustles.

Lead guard ability: Though he's capable of making tasty passes and the right reads, he's more of a combo guard than a true lead playmaker at this stage. He doesn't have the quickest first step or the tightest handle.

Isolation scoring: Richardson missed seven of eight of his isolation scoring chances this season, per Synergy. So if he's going to do more than score within the flow of the offense, he'll need to prove he can generate shots without a screen and against lengthy defenders.