2025 NFL Free Agency: Cooper Kupp agrees to sign with Seahawks days after being released by the Rams

After spending the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp is heading back to his home state. The wide receiver is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per multiple reports.

Kupp, a Yakima, WA native and an alum of Eastern Washington University, will now join the Seahawks' receiving core. Seattle is signing Kupp to a three-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter; additional details of the deal have not yet been reported.

BREAKING: WR Cooper Kupp is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per multiple reports.



He’s likely to make $15M year or more 💰 pic.twitter.com/0ZWU6gAsvr — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 14, 2025

Kupp's time with the Rams came to an end this week after LA could not find a trade partner for Kupp and later released him.

The Rams selected Kupp in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Eastern Washington, and he quickly became a key piece in their offense. He erupted during their Super Bowl run during the 2021 season, and he helped lead the team to just their second championship in history while earning Super Bowl MVP honors. Kupp had 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns on 145 catches that season, all of which led the league. He also averaged an NFL-best 114.5 yards per game.

Kupp’s production has declined since. He had 710 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 catches this past season. The Rams went 10-7 and reached the playoffs, but were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Kupp had seven catches for 90 yards in the postseason.

In early February, Kupp made the shocking announcement that the Rams were shopping him ahead of the Super Bowl.

Soon to be 32, Kupp had two years left on his three-year, $80 million deal. He was owed $20 million next season and just shy of that mark in 2026.

While he hasn’t been anywhere near as good as he was during his peak, Kupp is still absolutely capable of making an impact on the field. He’ll have the chance to do just that now with the XXX.