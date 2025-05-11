2025 Truist Championship purse, payouts: How much did Sepp Straka earn for his win at the Philadelphia signature event?

Sepp Straka got it done on Sunday afternoon.

Straka, after nearly blowing a two-shot lead at the turn, held on late to grab the win at the Truist Championship outside of Philadelphia on Sunday. Straka posted a 2-under 68 on Sunday and, despite making back-to-back bogeys on his back nine, secured a two-shot win over Shane Lowry and the rest of the field.

The win marked Straka's fourth of his career, and his second in 2025. Only Rory McIlroy has won multiple times on the PGA Tour this season.

As a result of his win, Straka is taking home more than $3.5 million.

The Truist Championship offered a $20 million purse this week, which is standard among the PGA Tour's Signature Events. It's close to what the four major championships typically offer, too. The Masters had a $21 million purse last month , for example, which was a record for the event. The CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week had just a $9.9 million purse , which sent Scottie Scheffler home with a $1.782 million check for his win.

Straka has quietly had a very productive 2025 on Tour. He won The American Express in just his third start of the season, and he's only missed two cuts and not finished worse than T28 since then. Lowry was looking for his first individual title since 2019. His three-putt on the final green, which dropped him into a tie for second with Justin Thomas, cost him $400,000.

After a heart-wrenching loss for Shane Lowry, he made sure to congratulate Sepp on his victory.



Class. pic.twitter.com/t81rqSjiBE — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 11, 2025

Here's a look at how much Straka and the rest of the field earned at the Philadelphia Cricket Club this week.

2025 Truist Championship payouts

1. Sepp Straka — $3.6 millionT2. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas — $1.76 millionT4. Patrick Cantlay, Jacob Bridgeman, Tommy Fleetwood — $826,667T7. Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger — $602,500T11. Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Harris English — $440,000T15. Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau — $350,000T17. Andrew Novak, J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor — $270,500T23. Aaron Rai, Rasmus Højgaard, Davis Thompson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Stevens, J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im — $167,143T30. Thomas Detry, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns — $125,375T34. Robert MacIntyre, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Scott, Brian Campbell, Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth, Ben An, Eric Cole — $95,063T42. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers, Chris Kirk, Ryan Gerard — $70,000T46. Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia — $53,600T51. Austin Eckroat, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren — $47,000T54. Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis — $44,750T60. Ludvig Åberg, Adam Hadwin, Maverick McNealy — $42,500T63. Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge — $41,25065. Taylor Pendrith — $40,500T66. Lucas Glover, Joe Highsmith — $39,75068. Garrick Higgo — $39,00069. Nick Dunlap — $38,000