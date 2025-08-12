3 firefighters hurt in blaze at century-old buildings in Salt Lake City's nightlife hub

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Three firefighters were hurt after a fire broke out in century-old buildings in Salt Lake City’s nightlife hub, officials said Tuesday.

The firefighters were injured while battling the Monday night blaze, Salt Lake City Fire Chief Karl Lieb said at a news conference. One had a broken ankle, another was suffering from smoke inhalation, dehydration and nausea and the third was injured by falling debris and was briefly trapped against a chain link fence, Lieb said.

The fire affected several businesses, and about 60 firefighters were on the scene, officials said. Crews were pulled out of the building and were battling the blaze from outside because part of the building collapsed, Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Bob Silverthorne said at an overnight briefing. Buildings in the area were cleared, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Silverthorne said.

The fire destroyed buildings that date back to 1920 and are “home to beloved local businesses and gathering places that bring life, culture, and connection to our community,” the Downtown Alliance said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the effects will “ripple far beyond the walls of the impacted property.” The alliance, which represents 2,500 businesses and property owners in the central business district, said property owners have said that they intend to rebuild.

“This commitment gives us hope as we look toward restoring the vitality of this block,” the alliance said.

The alliance thanked first responders who contained the fire, protected nearby buildings and made sure customers and employees evacuated safely.

The smell of smoke lingered in the air on Tuesday morning.

People in the area should stay inside and close all windows and doors, Silverthorne said. Roads in the area were closed for a time, and the fire department asked people on Monday night to avoid downtown.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.